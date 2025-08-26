Exploring National Bank of Canada's Earnings Expectations

National Bank of Canada NTIOF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92.

National Bank of Canada bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Bank of Canada's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.73 1.88 1.83 1.83 EPS Actual 2 2.06 1.89 1.96 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Performance of National Bank of Canada Shares

Shares of National Bank of Canada were trading at $108.59 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

