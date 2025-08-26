What's Next: NetApp's Earnings Preview

NetApp NTAP will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NetApp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40.

NetApp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NetApp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.90 1.91 1.78 1.45 EPS Actual 1.93 1.91 1.87 1.56 Price Change % -0.0% -16.0% -3.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of NetApp's Stock

Shares of NetApp were trading at $111.01 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on NetApp

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NetApp.

The consensus rating for NetApp is Neutral, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $115.0, there's a potential 3.59% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pure Storage, Super Micro Computer and Western Digital, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pure Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $67.57, suggesting a potential 39.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Super Micro Computer, with an average 1-year price target of $44.09, suggesting a potential 60.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Western Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $83.94, suggesting a potential 24.39% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Pure Storage, Super Micro Computer and Western Digital, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NetApp Neutral 3.84% $1.19B 33.42% Pure Storage Buy 12.26% $536.15M -1.10% Super Micro Computer Neutral 25.15% $440.22M 3.08% Western Digital Outperform 29.99% $1.07B 5.21%

Key Takeaway:

NetApp ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. NetApp's return on equity is higher than two peers and lower than one. Overall, NetApp is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Discovering NetApp: A Closer Look

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of the cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States, Canada and Latin America (Americas).

Understanding the Numbers: NetApp's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NetApp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NetApp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetApp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetApp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, NetApp faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

