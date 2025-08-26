A Look at Trip.com Group's Upcoming Earnings Report

Trip.com Group TCOM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Trip.com Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

The announcement from Trip.com Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.54% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Trip.com Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.52 0.91 0.74 EPS Actual 0.82 0.60 1.25 1 Price Change % -6.0% -11.0% 2.0% 9.0%

Performance of Trip.com Group Shares

Shares of Trip.com Group were trading at $65.93 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

