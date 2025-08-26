Earnings Outlook For Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies A is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Agilent Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37.

The market awaits Agilent Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilent Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.27 1.40 1.26 EPS Actual 1.31 1.31 1.46 1.32 Price Change % 2.0% -5.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Agilent Technologies's Stock

Shares of Agilent Technologies were trading at $119.15 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Agilent Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Agilent Technologies.

The consensus rating for Agilent Technologies is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $133.0, there's a potential 11.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IQVIA Hldgs, Waters and West Pharmaceutical Servs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IQVIA Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $207.67, suggesting a potential 74.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Waters, with an average 1-year price target of $345.33, suggesting a potential 189.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for West Pharmaceutical Servs, with an average 1-year price target of $305.0, suggesting a potential 155.98% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for IQVIA Hldgs, Waters and West Pharmaceutical Servs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agilent Technologies Neutral 6.04% $866M 3.54% IQVIA Hldgs Buy 5.32% $1.32B 4.53% Waters Neutral 8.86% $449.93M 7.14% West Pharmaceutical Servs Buy 9.17% $273.90M 4.70%

Key Takeaway:

Agilent Technologies ranks in the middle for Consensus. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Agilent Technologies Better

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Understanding the Numbers: Agilent Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Agilent Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilent Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilent Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilent Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Agilent Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

