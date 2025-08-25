A Preview Of Citi Trends's Earnings

Citi Trends CTRN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Citi Trends to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.01.

The market awaits Citi Trends's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.36 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.59% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Citi Trends's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 0.18 -0.75 -0.52 EPS Actual 0.17 -1.54 -0.78 -1.94 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% 10.0% -6.0%

Citi Trends Share Price Analysis

Shares of Citi Trends were trading at $32.59 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

