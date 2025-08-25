Earnings Outlook For Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences APDN will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Applied DNA Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-37.50.
The announcement from Applied DNA Sciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Past Earnings Performance
The company's EPS missed by $185.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 17.28% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Applied DNA Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-45
|-247.5
|-262.5
|EPS Actual
|-230.25
|-420
|-240
|352.5
|Price Change %
|-17.0%
|-2.0%
|1.0%
|3.0%
Applied DNA Sciences Share Price Analysis
Shares of Applied DNA Sciences were trading at $3.48 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 99.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
