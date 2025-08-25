A Glimpse of Super Hi International's Earnings Potential

Super Hi International HDL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Super Hi International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The market awaits Super Hi International's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Super Hi International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.21 0.09 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.02 0.06 0 Price Change % -6.0% 7.000000000000001% 3.0% -0.0%

Performance of Super Hi International Shares

Shares of Super Hi International were trading at $20.46 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

