A Look at Tuya's Upcoming Earnings Report

Tuya TUYA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tuya to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The market awaits Tuya's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Tuya's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.02 EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% -8.0% -10.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Tuya were trading at $2.5 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Tuya

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tuya.

Tuya has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $3.49, the consensus suggests a potential 39.6% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PagerDuty, Amplitude and Lightspeed Commerce, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PagerDuty, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 720.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amplitude, with an average 1-year price target of $16.2, suggesting a potential 548.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lightspeed Commerce, with an average 1-year price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential 446.8% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for PagerDuty, Amplitude and Lightspeed Commerce, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Karooooo Outperform 18.04% $873.30M 7.94% PagerDuty Buy 7.77% $100.62M -4.72% Amplitude Buy 13.60% $60.46M -8.67% Lightspeed Commerce Neutral 14.60% $129.07M -3.10%

Key Takeaway:

Tuya ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Tuya's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but it lags behind in generating returns for its equity holders.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tuya

Tuya Inc is an IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. The Company has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-service (SaaS), to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, it has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices. The company's revenue is derived from the PRC.

Tuya: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tuya's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tuya's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tuya's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tuya's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Tuya adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Tuya visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.