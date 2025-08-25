August 25, 2025 10:03 AM 1 min read

What's Next: Cadeler's Earnings Preview

Cadeler CDLR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cadeler to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The announcement from Cadeler is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cadeler's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.23 0.29
EPS Actual 0.04 0.47 0.35 0.26
Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Performance of Cadeler Shares

Shares of Cadeler were trading at $22.53 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cadeler visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
