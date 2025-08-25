What to Expect from Atour Lifestyle Holdings's Earnings

Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Atour Lifestyle Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Investors in Atour Lifestyle Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.19% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atour Lifestyle Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.30 0.38 0.32 EPS Actual 0.34 0.33 0.39 0.32 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings were trading at $35.73 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

