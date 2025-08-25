What to Expect from MongoDB's Earnings

MongoDB MDB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MongoDB to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The market awaits MongoDB's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.34, leading to a 12.84% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MongoDB's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.67 0.69 0.49 EPS Actual 1 1.28 1.16 0.70 Price Change % 13.0% -27.0% -17.0% 18.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB were trading at $219.06 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on MongoDB

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MongoDB.

Analysts have given MongoDB a total of 23 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $276.35, indicating a potential 26.15% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Twilio, Okta and GoDaddy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Twilio, with an average 1-year price target of $141.25, suggesting a potential 35.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Okta, with an average 1-year price target of $123.42, suggesting a potential 43.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for GoDaddy, with an average 1-year price target of $195.17, suggesting a potential 10.91% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Twilio, Okta and GoDaddy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MongoDB Buy 21.85% $390.97M -1.29% Twilio Outperform 13.48% $602.74M 0.28% Okta Neutral 11.51% $533M 0.96% GoDaddy Outperform 8.28% $775.30M 66.18%

Key Takeaway:

MongoDB ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Additionally, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, MongoDB lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Discovering MongoDB: A Closer Look

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

MongoDB's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MongoDB showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.85% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, MongoDB adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for MongoDB visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.