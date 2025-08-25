KE Holdings's Earnings Outlook

KE Holdings BEKE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that KE Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The market awaits KE Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.37% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at KE Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.26 0.21 0.21 EPS Actual 0.16 0.16 0.22 0.31 Price Change % 0.0% -4.0% -3.0% -0.0%

KE Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of KE Holdings were trading at $18.53 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on KE Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on KE Holdings.

With 2 analyst ratings, KE Holdings has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $23.5, indicating a potential 26.82% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FirstService, Colliers International Gr and CoStar Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FirstService, with an average 1-year price target of $211.0, suggesting a potential 1038.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Colliers International Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $176.67, suggesting a potential 853.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CoStar Group, with an average 1-year price target of $93.78, suggesting a potential 406.1% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for FirstService, Colliers International Gr and CoStar Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zillow Gr Outperform 14.51% $489M 0.04% FirstService Neutral 9.12% $480.40M 3.75% Colliers International Gr Outperform 18.28% $549.59M 0.29% CoStar Group Neutral 15.27% $613.50M 0.07%

Key Takeaway:

KE Holdings is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, KE Holdings is in the middle compared to its peers. For Return on Equity, KE Holdings is at the bottom when compared to its peers.

Delving into KE Holdings's Background

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies, including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2024, Beike's co-founders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

KE Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: KE Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: KE Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: KE Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

