Bank of Montreal's Earnings: A Preview

Bank of Montreal BMO will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bank of Montreal to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12.

The market awaits Bank of Montreal's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 0.65% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bank of Montreal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.84 1.68 1.73 2.04 EPS Actual 1.83 2.14 1.39 1.93 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 4.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Bank of Montreal's Stock

Shares of Bank of Montreal were trading at $114.73 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.