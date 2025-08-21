A Glimpse of Buckle's Earnings Potential

Buckle BKE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Buckle will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83.

Anticipation surrounds Buckle's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Buckle's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 1.44 0.84 0.76 EPS Actual 0.70 1.53 0.88 0.78 Price Change % -1.0% 3.0% 3.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Buckle's Stock

Shares of Buckle were trading at $55.04 as of August 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Buckle

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Buckle.

Analysts have provided Buckle with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $51.0, suggesting a potential 7.34% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Foot Locker, American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria's Secret, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Foot Locker, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 56.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Eagle Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential 81.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Victoria's Secret, with an average 1-year price target of $22.91, suggesting a potential 58.38% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Foot Locker, American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria's Secret are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Buckle Neutral 3.67% $126.98M 8.10% Foot Locker Neutral -4.52% $514M -13.16% American Eagle Outfitters Neutral -4.74% $322.42M -4.00% Victoria's Secret Neutral -0.44% $474M -0.31%

Key Takeaway:

Buckle ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Buckle

Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to affordable priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand-name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Buckle

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Buckle displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Buckle's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Buckle's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Buckle's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Buckle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

