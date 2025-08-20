August 20, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

A Preview Of LSI Industries's Earnings

LSI Industries LYTS will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate LSI Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Investors in LSI Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LSI Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.20 0.22 0.22
EPS Actual 0.20 0.26 0.26 0.24
Price Change % 1.0% -11.0% 6.0% -0.0%

Performance of LSI Industries Shares

Shares of LSI Industries were trading at $18.98 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
