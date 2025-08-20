Exploring Twin Disc's Earnings Expectations

Twin Disc TWIN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Twin Disc to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Investors in Twin Disc are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Twin Disc's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.11 0.07 -0.2 0.53 Price Change % 2.0% 4.0% 3.0% 4.0%

Tracking Twin Disc's Stock Performance

Shares of Twin Disc were trading at $8.69 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

