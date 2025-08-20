Earnings Preview: Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners NMM will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Navios Maritime Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74.

Investors in Navios Maritime Partners are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.26, which was followed by a 2.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Navios Maritime Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.84 3.07 3.99 2.84 EPS Actual 1.58 2.61 3.15 3.06 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Tracking Navios Maritime Partners's Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners were trading at $43.12 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

