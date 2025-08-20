Hovnanian Enterprises Earnings Preview

Hovnanian Enterprises HOV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hovnanian Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.51.

Investors in Hovnanian Enterprises are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 7.08% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hovnanian Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.45 2.71 EPS Actual 2.43 3.58 12.79 9.75 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -0.0% -4.0% -4.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises were trading at $155.36 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Hovnanian Enterprises

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hovnanian Enterprises.

With 2 analyst ratings, Hovnanian Enterprises has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $120.0, indicating a potential 22.76% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Beazer Homes USA, Legacy Housing and LGI Homes, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Beazer Homes USA, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 82.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Legacy Housing, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 81.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LGI Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $67.75, suggesting a potential 56.39% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Beazer Homes USA, Legacy Housing and LGI Homes, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hovnanian Enterprises Neutral -3.09% $107.30M 2.48% Beazer Homes USA Buy -8.45% $72.58M -0.03% Legacy Housing Buy 18.04% $23.59M 2.89% LGI Homes Neutral -19.75% $110.61M 1.54%

Key Takeaway:

Hovnanian Enterprises ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. For Gross Profit, it is at the top. In terms of Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc conducts all of its homebuilding and financial services operations . The company designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations are divided geographically into three segments; Northeast which includes Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia; Southeast which includes Florida, Georgia and South Carolina; and West which includes Arizona, California and Texas. The firm generates maximum revenue from West Segment.

Hovnanian Enterprises: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Hovnanian Enterprises's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hovnanian Enterprises's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hovnanian Enterprises's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hovnanian Enterprises's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, Hovnanian Enterprises faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Hovnanian Enterprises visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.