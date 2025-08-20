August 20, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

A Preview Of ScanSource's Earnings

ScanSource SCSC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ScanSource will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The announcement from ScanSource is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 3.75% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ScanSource's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.77 0.91 0.77 0.93
EPS Actual 0.86 0.85 0.84 0.80
Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% 2.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ScanSource were trading at $43.06 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

