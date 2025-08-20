Earnings Outlook For OSI Systems

OSI Systems OSIS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that OSI Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19.

The market awaits OSI Systems's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OSI Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.40 2.33 1.07 2.79 EPS Actual 2.44 2.42 1.25 2.84 Price Change % 0.0% 4.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Performance of OSI Systems Shares

Shares of OSI Systems were trading at $226.91 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

