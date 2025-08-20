A Look Ahead: Zoom Video Comms's Earnings Forecast

Zoom Video Comms ZM will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Zoom Video Comms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

The announcement from Zoom Video Comms is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 0.24% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Zoom Video Comms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.30 1.31 1.21 EPS Actual 1.43 1.41 1.38 1.39 Price Change % -0.0% -8.0% -6.0% 13.0%

Market Performance of Zoom Video Comms's Stock

Shares of Zoom Video Comms were trading at $72.19 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Zoom Video Comms

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Zoom Video Comms.

Analysts have given Zoom Video Comms a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $88.73, indicating a potential 22.91% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of HubSpot, Samsara and Tyler Technologies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HubSpot, with an average 1-year price target of $682.5, suggesting a potential 845.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Samsara, with an average 1-year price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential 30.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tyler Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $633.33, suggesting a potential 777.31% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for HubSpot, Samsara and Tyler Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zoom Communications Neutral 2.93% $896.31M 2.85% HubSpot Outperform 19.40% $638.71M -0.16% Samsara Outperform 30.69% $283.71M -2.01% Tyler Technologies Neutral 10.19% $273.18M 2.37%

Key Takeaway:

Zoom Video Communications ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Zoom Video Comms

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zoom Video Comms's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.93% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zoom Video Comms's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoom Video Comms's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zoom Video Comms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Zoom Video Comms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

