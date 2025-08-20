What's Next: Bilibili's Earnings Preview

Bilibili BILI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bilibili will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Bilibili bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.14 0.10 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.12 0.15 0.08 -0.09 Price Change % 0.0% 3.0% -2.0% 15.0%

Tracking Bilibili's Stock Performance

Shares of Bilibili were trading at $25.07 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Bilibili

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bilibili.

Analysts have given Bilibili a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $26.33, indicating a potential 5.03% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ZoomInfo Technologies, CarGurus and Grindr, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for ZoomInfo Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential 58.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CarGurus, with an average 1-year price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential 52.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Grindr, with an average 1-year price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential 6.94% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ZoomInfo Technologies, CarGurus and Grindr are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Snap Neutral 8.75% $691.60M -11.99% ZoomInfo Technologies Underperform 5.21% $257.20M 1.50% CarGurus Neutral 7.01% $204.38M 5.34% Grindr Outperform 26.57% $76.81M 6.56%

Key Takeaway:

Bilibili ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Bilibili's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but its return on equity is comparatively lower than its peers.

Delving into Bilibili's Background

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing site. Founded in 2009, it initially focused on long-form content centered around anime, comics, and gaming, catering primarily to Gen Z users. Over time, the platform has broadened its content offerings to include a wider range of interests, successfully attracting a more diverse audience beyond the Gen Z demographic.

Breaking Down Bilibili's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bilibili showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.63% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bilibili's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bilibili's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

To track all earnings releases for Bilibili visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.