Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Futu Holdings FUTU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ATRenew RERE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $665.00 million.

• Flex LNG FLNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $83.87 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• TJX Companies TJX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $14.13 billion.

• Target TGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $24.91 billion.

• Lowe's Companies LOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.24 per share on revenue of $23.95 billion.

• Estee Lauder Cos EL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.91 million.

• National Energy Services NESR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $316.26 million.

• Analog Devices ADI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• T1 Energy TE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $139.90 million.

• Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Jiayin Gr JFIN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dycom Industries DY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Kanzhun BZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $288.75 million.

• H World Group HTHT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $872.81 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $313.59 million.

• GDS Holdings GDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $391.27 million.

• iQIYI IQ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Baidu BIDU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nordson NDSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $722.54 million.

• Unifi UFI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $143.50 million.

• Coty COTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Corporacion America CAAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $441.44 million.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $666.50 million.

• FinVolution Group FINV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ascentage Pharma Group AAPG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

