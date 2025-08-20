Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Futu Holdings FUTU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ATRenew RERE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $665.00 million.
• Flex LNG FLNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $83.87 million.
• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
• TJX Companies TJX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $14.13 billion.
• Target TGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $24.91 billion.
• Lowe's Companies LOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.24 per share on revenue of $23.95 billion.
• Estee Lauder Cos EL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
• CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.91 million.
• National Energy Services NESR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $316.26 million.
• Analog Devices ADI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
• T1 Energy TE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $139.90 million.
• Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Jiayin Gr JFIN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Dycom Industries DY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Kanzhun BZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $288.75 million.
• H World Group HTHT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $872.81 million.
• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $313.59 million.
• GDS Holdings GDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $391.27 million.
• iQIYI IQ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
• Baidu BIDU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Nordson NDSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $722.54 million.
• Unifi UFI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $143.50 million.
• Coty COTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Corporacion America CAAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $441.44 million.
• John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $666.50 million.
• FinVolution Group FINV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ascentage Pharma Group AAPG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.