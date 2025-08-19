What's Next: Unifi's Earnings Preview

Unifi UFI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Unifi will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.80.

The market awaits Unifi's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 0.98% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Unifi's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.83 -0.55 -0.25 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.76 -0.86 -0.42 -0.22 Price Change % -1.0% -10.0% -11.0% 17.0%

Performance of Unifi Shares

Shares of Unifi were trading at $4.34 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.