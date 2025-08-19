August 19, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Insights into ATRenew's Upcoming Earnings

ATRenew RERE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ATRenew to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds ATRenew's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ATRenew's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.07 0.05
EPS Actual 0.07 0.10 0.08 0.07
Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% 0.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ATRenew were trading at $4.4 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

