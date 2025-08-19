August 19, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

What's Next: Flex LNG's Earnings Preview

Flex LNG FLNG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Flex LNG to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Investors in Flex LNG are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flex LNG's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.51
EPS Actual 0.54 0.57 0.53 0.56
Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 3.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Flex LNG's Stock

Shares of Flex LNG were trading at $25.31 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

