An Overview of Corporacion America's Earnings

Corporacion America CAAP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Corporacion America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

The market awaits Corporacion America's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.53% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Corporacion America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.27 0.18 0.32 EPS Actual 0.25 0.21 0.09 0.31 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% -7.000000000000001% -4.0%

Market Performance of Corporacion America's Stock

Shares of Corporacion America were trading at $21.48 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

