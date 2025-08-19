Preview: Dycom Industries's Earnings

Dycom Industries DY will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dycom Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90.

The announcement from Dycom Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.47 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.04% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.62 0.91 2.26 2.26 EPS Actual 2.09 1.17 2.68 2.46 Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% 4.0% -2.0%

Tracking Dycom Industries's Stock Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries were trading at $272.91 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Dycom Industries

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Dycom Industries.

Analysts have provided Dycom Industries with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $269.0, suggesting a potential 1.43% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Valmont Industries, Sterling Infrastructure and Fluor, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Valmont Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $391.0, suggesting a potential 43.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sterling Infrastructure, with an average 1-year price target of $310.0, suggesting a potential 13.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fluor, with an average 1-year price target of $55.62, suggesting a potential 79.62% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Valmont Industries, Sterling Infrastructure and Fluor, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dycom Industries Buy 10.17% $247.50M 4.87% Valmont Industries Buy 1.04% $321.17M -1.91% Sterling Infrastructure Buy 5.43% $143.14M 8.42% Fluor Buy -5.89% $56M 51.57%

Key Takeaway:

Dycom Industries ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. Its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provide underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and others. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. It provides services throughout the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Dycom Industries's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Dycom Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.85%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Dycom Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.