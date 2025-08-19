August 19, 2025 10:03 AM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: GDS Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

GDS Holdings GDS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect GDS Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The announcement from GDS Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.70, leading to a 7.51% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GDS Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.27 -0.21 -0.26
EPS Actual 0.48 -0.13 -0.16 -0.18
Price Change % 8.0% -7.000000000000001% -6.0% 10.0%

Performance of GDS Holdings Shares

Shares of GDS Holdings were trading at $32.23 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 121.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
