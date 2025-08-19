Estee Lauder Cos's Earnings Outlook

Estee Lauder Cos EL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Estee Lauder Cos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Investors in Estee Lauder Cos are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.33 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.85% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Estee Lauder Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.32 0.09 0.28 EPS Actual 0.65 0.62 0.14 0.64 Price Change % 1.0% -5.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Performance of Estee Lauder Cos Shares

Shares of Estee Lauder Cos were trading at $90.74 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Estee Lauder Cos

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Estee Lauder Cos.

Estee Lauder Cos has received a total of 13 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $93.54, the consensus suggests a potential 3.09% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kenvue, e.l.f. Beauty and Coty, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kenvue, with an average 1-year price target of $23.71, suggesting a potential 73.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for e.l.f. Beauty, with an average 1-year price target of $121.2, suggesting a potential 33.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Coty, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 86.78% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Kenvue, e.l.f. Beauty and Coty, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Estee Lauder Cos Neutral -9.90% $2.66B 3.74% Kenvue Neutral -4.03% $2.26B 4.04% e.l.f. Beauty Buy 9.02% $244.54M 4.26% Coty Outperform -6.24% $832.40M -11.24%

Key Takeaway:

Estee Lauder Cos ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Estee Lauder Cos Better

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Financial Insights: Estee Lauder Cos

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Estee Lauder Cos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Estee Lauder Cos's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.16. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

