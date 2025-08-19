Earnings Preview: Analog Devices

Analog Devices ADI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Analog Devices will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94.

Analog Devices bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.69% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Analog Devices's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.70 1.54 1.64 1.50 EPS Actual 1.85 1.63 1.67 1.58 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Performance of Analog Devices Shares

Shares of Analog Devices were trading at $231.55 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Analog Devices

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Analog Devices.

Analysts have given Analog Devices a total of 14 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $253.0, indicating a potential 9.26% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intel and Micron Technology, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Intel, with an average 1-year price target of $22.44, suggesting a potential 90.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Micron Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $156.14, suggesting a potential 32.57% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Intel and Micron Technology are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Analog Devices Buy 22.28% $1.61B 1.63% Intel Neutral 0.20% $3.54B -2.95% Micron Technology Outperform 36.56% $3.51B 3.79%

Key Takeaway:

Analog Devices ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Analog Devices is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Analog Devices's Background

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Analog Devices's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Analog Devices displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Analog Devices's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Analog Devices's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Analog Devices's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Analog Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

