Snail's Earnings: A Preview

Snail SNAL will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Snail to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits Snail's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Snail's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.11 0.07 0.07 0.18
EPS Actual -0.06 0.03 0.01 0.06
Price Change % -9.0% -25.0% -13.0% 3.0%

Performance of Snail Shares

Shares of Snail were trading at $0.98 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
