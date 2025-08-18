A Look Ahead: Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock's Earnings Forecast

Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock DVLT will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Anticipation surrounds Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.95% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0 -0.64 -0.98 EPS Actual -0.18 -2 -1.39 -11.89 Price Change % 15.0% -6.0% 7.000000000000001% 1.0%

Market Performance of Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock's Stock

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock were trading at $0.4589 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock.

Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $3.0, the consensus suggests a potential 553.74% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Peraso and MagnaChip Semiconductor, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Peraso, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 553.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MagnaChip Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 1098.52% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Peraso and MagnaChip Semiconductor are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Datavault AI Buy 146.67% $69K -11.42% Peraso Buy 37.39% $2.68M -13.34% MagnaChip Semiconductor Buy 2.63% $9.71M 0.12%

Key Takeaway:

Datavault AI Inc. has the highest revenue growth among its peers. However, it has the lowest gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock Better

Datavault AI Inc is a data technology and licensing company that enables clients and strategic partners to monetize their Blockchain Data and AI Web 3.0 assets via tokenization, data ownership and digital twins offering two solutions: Data Science licenses High-Performance Computing (HPC) software applications and Web 3.0 data management serving the biotech, energy, education, fintech, real estate, and healthcare industries, among others. Acoustic Science licenses spatial and multichannel HD sound transmission, including proprietary brands ADIO, WiSA and Sumerian, to customers in sports & entertainment, events & venues, restaurants, automotive, finance, and other industries.

A Deep Dive into Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 146.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1520.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -11.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

To track all earnings releases for Datavault AI Inc. - Common Stock visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.