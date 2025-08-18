A Look at Fluent's Upcoming Earnings Report

Fluent FLNT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Fluent will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

Investors in Fluent are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.62% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Fluent's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.23 -0.08 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.18 -0.22 -0.47 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% -7.000000000000001% -10.0%

Tracking Fluent's Stock Performance

Shares of Fluent were trading at $2.3259 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

