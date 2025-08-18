Preview: La-Z-Boy's Earnings

La-Z-Boy LZB will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate La-Z-Boy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

La-Z-Boy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 1.24% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at La-Z-Boy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.67 0.64 0.60 EPS Actual 0.92 0.68 0.71 0.62 Price Change % -1.0% 4.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Tracking La-Z-Boy's Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy were trading at $38.66 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for La-Z-Boy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.