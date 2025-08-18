August 18, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

A Look Ahead: Auna's Earnings Forecast

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Auna AUNA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Auna to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Auna bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Auna's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.16 0.15 0.21 0.13
EPS Actual 0.19 0.12 0.26 0.03
Price Change % -2.0% -8.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Auna Share Price Analysis

Shares of Auna were trading at $6.31 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Auna visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AUNA Logo
AUNAAuna SA
$6.30-0.16%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.51
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
48.12
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved