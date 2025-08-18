Opera's Earnings: A Preview

Opera OPRA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Opera will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in Opera are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Opera's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.23 0.25 0.22 EPS Actual 0.27 0.28 0.26 0.22 Price Change % 2.0% 4.0% 1.0% 12.0%

Opera Share Price Analysis

Shares of Opera were trading at $16.32 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.