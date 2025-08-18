Earnings Outlook For Premier

Premier PINC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Premier will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Premier bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 0.78% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Premier's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.30 0.25 0.49 EPS Actual 0.44 0.27 0.34 0.69 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Tracking Premier's Stock Performance

Shares of Premier were trading at $24.95 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Premier

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Premier.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Premier, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $24.0, suggesting a potential 3.81% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LifeStance Health Gr, Addus HomeCare and Privia Health Gr, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for LifeStance Health Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 64.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Addus HomeCare, with an average 1-year price target of $143.0, suggesting a potential 473.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Privia Health Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential 19.24% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for LifeStance Health Gr, Addus HomeCare and Privia Health Gr, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Premier Neutral -8.88% $193.17M 1.67% LifeStance Health Gr Buy 10.56% $108.43M -0.26% Addus HomeCare Outperform 21.79% $113.88M 2.19% Privia Health Gr Outperform 23.40% $50.24M 0.40%

Key Takeaway:

Premier ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Premier is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Premier Better

Premier Inc is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology-driven healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of United States (U.S.) hospitals, health systems, and other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the supply chain services and the consulting and technology platform of performance services. It generates the majority of its revenue from the supply chain services segment.

Premier: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Premier faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.88% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Premier's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Premier's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Premier's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

