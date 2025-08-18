James Hardie Industries Earnings Preview

James Hardie Industries JHX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that James Hardie Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Investors in James Hardie Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.48% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at James Hardie Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.36 EPS Actual 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.41 Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% 9.0% -1.0%

Performance of James Hardie Industries Shares

Shares of James Hardie Industries were trading at $29.01 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on James Hardie Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding James Hardie Industries.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for James Hardie Industries, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $33.67, suggesting a potential 16.06% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Eagle Materials, Amrize and Knife River Holding, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eagle Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $242.17, suggesting a potential 734.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amrize, with an average 1-year price target of $58.0, suggesting a potential 99.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Knife River Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $110.5, suggesting a potential 280.9% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Eagle Materials, Amrize and Knife River Holding, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity James Hardie Industries Buy -3.32% $372.80M 2.05% Eagle Materials Neutral 4.27% $185.60M 8.37% Amrize Outperform -0.71% $966M 3.45% Knife River Holding Outperform 3.33% $157.25M 3.53%

Key Takeaway:

James Hardie Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie is a manufacturer of fiber cement-based building products, selling primarily to the residential construction industry. North America is the primary geography, generating about 80% of group earnings. Here, it is the largest manufacturer of fiber cement, which is mainly used for exterior siding on houses. Businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, make up the rest of earnings.

James Hardie Industries: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: James Hardie Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.32%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: James Hardie Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): James Hardie Industries's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): James Hardie Industries's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

