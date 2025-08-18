What's Next: Keysight Techs's Earnings Preview

Keysight Techs KEYS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Keysight Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60.

Anticipation surrounds Keysight Techs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Keysight Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.69 1.57 1.35 EPS Actual 1.70 1.82 1.65 1.57 Price Change % -0.0% -7.000000000000001% 9.0% 14.000000000000002%

Market Performance of Keysight Techs's Stock

Shares of Keysight Techs were trading at $163.4 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Keysight Techs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Keysight Techs.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Keysight Techs, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $180.5, suggesting a potential 10.47% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Teledyne Technologies, Trimble and Zebra Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teledyne Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $612.0, suggesting a potential 274.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Trimble, with an average 1-year price target of $93.2, suggesting a potential 42.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zebra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $321.75, suggesting a potential 96.91% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Teledyne Technologies, Trimble and Zebra Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Keysight Techs Outperform 7.40% $814M 4.82% Teledyne Technologies Buy 10.16% $644.60M 2.07% Trimble Outperform 0.56% $597.90M 1.61% Zebra Technologies Neutral 6.24% $616M 3.09%

Key Takeaway:

Keysight Techs ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Keysight Techs

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Keysight Techs

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Keysight Techs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Keysight Techs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.58%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Keysight Techs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

