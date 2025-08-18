Uncovering Potential: ZTO Express (Cayman)'s Earnings Preview

ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90.

Investors in ZTO Express (Cayman) are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at ZTO Express (Cayman)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.41 0.45 EPS Actual 0.37 0.44 0.43 0.47 Price Change % -3.0% 2.0% -5.0% 6.0%

Market Performance of ZTO Express (Cayman)'s Stock

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) were trading at $19.92 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on ZTO Express (Cayman)

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $20.87, the consensus suggests a potential 4.77% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, GXO Logistics and Hub Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $117.0, suggesting a potential 487.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for GXO Logistics, with an average 1-year price target of $58.0, suggesting a potential 191.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Hub Group, with an average 1-year price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential 117.52% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, GXO Logistics and Hub Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Expeditors International Neutral 8.73% $347.60M 8.19% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Buy -7.74% $357.91M 8.67% GXO Logistics Outperform 15.92% $376M 0.90% Hub Group Outperform -8.20% $74.05M 1.52%

Key Takeaway:

ZTO Express (Cayman) ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the top for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the bottom. For Return on Equity, it is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know ZTO Express (Cayman) Better

ZTO Express is China's largest express delivery company by parcel volume, with a volume share of 22.1% in 2022. It operates a network partner model where it provides line-haul transportation and sorting services, while its local network partners provide first-mile pickup and last-mile delivery services under the ZTO brand name. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company was founded in 2002 by Meisong Lai, who remains chair, CEO, and its major shareholder with 77% voting rights as of June 30, 2023. ZTO's strategic shareholder is leading China e-commerce company Alibaba Group with around an 11.7% interest.

ZTO Express (Cayman)'s Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ZTO Express (Cayman) displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ZTO Express (Cayman)'s net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZTO Express (Cayman)'s ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ZTO Express (Cayman)'s debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

