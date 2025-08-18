Home Depot's Earnings Outlook

Home Depot HD will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Home Depot to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.70.

Home Depot bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.59 3 3.64 4.50 EPS Actual 3.56 3.13 3.78 4.67 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Tracking Home Depot's Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot were trading at $399.38 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Home Depot

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Home Depot.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Home Depot, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $437.77, suggesting a potential 9.61% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Floor & Decor Hldgs and Betterware de Mexico SAPI, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Floor & Decor Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $89.86, suggesting a potential 77.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Betterware de Mexico SAPI, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 94.37% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Floor & Decor Hldgs and Betterware de Mexico SAPI, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Home Depot Outperform 9.44% $13.46B 47.04% Floor & Decor Hldgs Neutral 7.15% $532.69M 2.80% Betterware de Mexico SAPI Buy 5.11% $2.39B 29.36%

Key Takeaway:

Home Depot ranks highest in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It is in the middle for revenue growth.

Delving into Home Depot's Background

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,350 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Breaking Down Home Depot's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Home Depot showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.44% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Home Depot's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 47.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.7, Home Depot faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Home Depot visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.