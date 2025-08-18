Insights Ahead: Medtronic's Quarterly Earnings

Medtronic MDT will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Medtronic to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

The announcement from Medtronic is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Medtronic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.36 1.25 1.20 EPS Actual 1.62 1.39 1.26 1.23 Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% -1.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Medtronic's Stock

Shares of Medtronic were trading at $93.02 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Medtronic

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Medtronic.

Analysts have provided Medtronic with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $101.62, suggesting a potential 9.25% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stryker, Boston Scientific and Intuitive Surgical, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stryker, with an average 1-year price target of $435.6, suggesting a potential 368.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Boston Scientific, with an average 1-year price target of $124.0, suggesting a potential 33.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intuitive Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $578.33, suggesting a potential 521.73% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Stryker, Boston Scientific and Intuitive Surgical, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Medtronic Outperform 3.94% $5.78B 2.17% Stryker Buy 11.07% $3.84B 4.20% Boston Scientific Buy 22.84% $3.42B 3.57% Intuitive Surgical Buy 21.40% $1.62B 3.77%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Medtronic is rated lower than the top performer. Medtronic's revenue growth is lower than the top performer but higher than the bottom performer. Medtronic's gross profit is higher than the bottom performer but lower than the top performer. Medtronic's return on equity is lower than the top performer but higher than the bottom performer.

All You Need to Know About Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, ablation laser therapy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Financial Milestones: Medtronic's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Medtronic displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

