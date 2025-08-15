A Look at Flexsteel Industries's Upcoming Earnings Report

August 15, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Flexsteel Industries FLXS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

The market awaits Flexsteel Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.25, leading to a 12.26% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Flexsteel Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.74 0.62
EPS Actual 1.13 0.95 0.74 0.75
Price Change % 12.0% 31.0% 28.999999999999996% -2.0%

Flexsteel Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of Flexsteel Industries were trading at $35.74 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
