August 15, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For CBAK Energy Tech

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CBAK Energy Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

CBAK Energy Tech bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CBAK Energy Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0 0.01 0.07 0.07
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.05 0 0.07
Price Change % 3.0% 2.0% -5.0% -4.0%

Performance of CBAK Energy Tech Shares

Shares of CBAK Energy Tech were trading at $0.9877 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
