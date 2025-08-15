Blink Charging's Earnings Outlook

Blink Charging BLNK will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Blink Charging to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

The market awaits Blink Charging's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 10.11% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Blink Charging's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.16 -0.16 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.15 -0.16 -0.18 Price Change % -10.0% 6.0% -17.0% -15.0%

Tracking Blink Charging's Stock Performance

Shares of Blink Charging were trading at $0.942 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Blink Charging

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Blink Charging.

Analysts have provided Blink Charging with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $1.0, suggesting a potential 6.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FuelCell Energy and Tigo Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FuelCell Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 749.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tigo Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 536.94% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for FuelCell Energy and Tigo Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Blink Charging Neutral -44.32% $7.21M -18.71% FuelCell Energy Neutral 66.84% $-9.44M -6.24% Tigo Energy Buy 89.39% $10.76M -162.06%

Key Takeaway:

Blink Charging ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values indicating a decline. However, it ranks higher for Return on Equity compared to its peers. Overall, Blink Charging's performance is weaker in terms of revenue and profit growth, but relatively stronger in terms of return on equity.

Delving into Blink Charging's Background

Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. The company's business is the sale and distribution of electric vehicle charging equipment and its associated revenues earned from customers and/or Property Partners who use equipment connected to its network. It earns a majority of revenue from U.S.A.

A Deep Dive into Blink Charging's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Blink Charging faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -44.32% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blink Charging's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -100.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blink Charging's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -18.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blink Charging's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blink Charging's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

