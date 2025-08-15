XP's Earnings: A Preview

XP XP will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate XP to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The announcement from XP is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.48% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at XP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 1.39 0.40 0.36 EPS Actual 0.39 0.38 0.39 0.39 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% -6.0% 6.0%

XP Share Price Analysis

Shares of XP were trading at $17.39 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on XP

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on XP.

Analysts have given XP a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $20.75, indicating a potential 19.32% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Jefferies Financial Gr, Moelis and Lazard, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Jefferies Financial Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $54.5, suggesting a potential 213.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Moelis, with an average 1-year price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential 323.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lazard, with an average 1-year price target of $54.0, suggesting a potential 210.52% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Jefferies Financial Gr, Moelis and Lazard are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity XP Buy 1.61% $85.10M 6.01% Jefferies Financial Gr Neutral -0.87% $1.47B 0.86% Moelis Outperform 38.09% $113.27M 8.30% Lazard Neutral 16.23% $288.75M 8.10%

Key Takeaway:

XP is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth with a rate of 1.61%, outperforming its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, XP is at the bottom with $85.10M. For Return on Equity, XP is in the middle with a rate of 6.01%.

All You Need to Know About XP

XP Inc is a Cayman Island-based technology-driven financial services platform. It is a provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. The company evaluates its business through a single segment such as monitoring operations, making decisions on fund allocation, and evaluating the performance. It generates revenue through the Brokerage commission.

XP: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, XP showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.61% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: XP's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 74.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): XP's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: XP's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for XP visit their earnings calendar on our site.

