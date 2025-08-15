A Preview Of Palo Alto Networks's Earnings

Palo Alto Networks PANW will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Palo Alto Networks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

Palo Alto Networks bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 6.8% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Palo Alto Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.78 0.74 0.71 EPS Actual 0.80 0.81 0.78 0.76 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -1.0% 1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks were trading at $173.55 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Palo Alto Networks

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks has received a total of 19 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $215.47, the consensus suggests a potential 24.15% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CrowdStrike Holdings, Fortinet and ServiceNow, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CrowdStrike Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $494.77, suggesting a potential 185.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortinet, with an average 1-year price target of $94.4, suggesting a potential 45.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ServiceNow, with an average 1-year price target of $1138.13, suggesting a potential 555.79% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CrowdStrike Holdings, Fortinet and ServiceNow, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Palo Alto Networks Buy 15.33% $1.67B 3.85% CrowdStrike Holdings Outperform 19.80% $814.29M -3.27% Fortinet Neutral 13.64% $1.32B 21.88% ServiceNow Outperform 22.38% $2.49B 3.65%

Key Takeaway:

Palo Alto Networks ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit. It ranks last in return on equity.

Delving into Palo Alto Networks's Background

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Palo Alto Networks: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palo Alto Networks's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

