A Look Ahead: Flowers Foods's Earnings Forecast

Flowers Foods FLO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Flowers Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Anticipation surrounds Flowers Foods's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flowers Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.21 0.29 0.33
EPS Actual 0.35 0.22 0.33 0.36
Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -3.0% 0.0%

Performance of Flowers Foods Shares

Shares of Flowers Foods were trading at $16.76 as of August 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
