Insights Ahead: MDxHealth's Quarterly Earnings

MDxHealth MDXH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MDxHealth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits MDxHealth's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 6.74% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MDxHealth's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.20 -0.27 -0.26
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.14 -0.40 -0.42
Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 2.0% 0.0% -12.0%

MDxHealth Share Price Analysis

Shares of MDxHealth were trading at $2.87 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Overview
